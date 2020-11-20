Kenneth William Crosby, 87, of Severna Park, died peacefully at Severna Park Genesis Health Care on November 16, 2020, after a 20-year diagnosis of Parkinson's and Heart Disease. He was born to the late George D. and Ella M. Crosby on the family farm in Millersville, MD, moving to Glen Burnie, MD, and then settling in Severna Park, MD, with his family for 51 years. A 1951 graduate of Glen Burnie High School, Ken worked for the American Can Company in Baltimore, MD, as a production mechanic for 37 years, except for his two years of active duty in the US Navy aboard the USS Intrepid. He retired in 1995 from Anne Arundel County Public Schools after working for 6 years as a Teacher's Assistant in the Construction Department at CAT-N in Severn, MD. Ken enjoyed growing a vegetable garden, woodworking, crabbing, fishing, and hunting. His true love and expertise was in shooting trap, skeet, and sporting clays. He was a regular shooter at Oxford and Carney Rod and Gun Clubs, and Prince George's County Trap and Skeet Center. Ken was a member of Glen Burnie Masonic Lodge #213, Scottish Rite, USS Intrepid Association, NRA, Ducks Unlimited, AARP, Anne Arundel Retired School Personnel Association, Steel Workers Organization of Active Retirees, and a lifetime member of Severna Park Band and Orchestra Boosters. Ken was preceded in death by his two sisters, Doris A. Barker in 2001, and Bernice M. Chenoweth in 2011. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Mary Kay (nee Hogg) of Severna Park; his two children, George, of Severna Park, and Linda, of Glen Burnie; and his two grandchildren, Rebecca and Raymond Boyer, of Severn. In lieu of flowers and in recognition of their caring service provided to our family, donations are requested to The Earleigh Heights Volunteer Fire Department, 161 Ritchie Highway, Severna Park, MD 21146. The family will receive visitors at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave. SW (at Crain Hwy), on Monday, November 23rd, from 2–4 & 6-8 PM. A Celebration of Life service will be Private. To offer condolences to the Crosby family, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com
. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are only allowing 40 people inside the funeral home at one time and requiring masks for all visitors. We kindly ask that you please keep your visit brief, as there may be people waiting to enter the funeral home. Please refer to Singleton's website for any updates or changes in the Governor's mandates.