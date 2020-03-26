Kenneth Winfield "Butler" Smith, Jr. of Lothian, Maryland passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020 after a lengthy illness. A "Visitation" will be held on Saturday, March 28, 2020 from 3:00pm to 5:00pm at Wm. Reese & Sons Mortuary: 1922 Forest Drive, Annapolis, Maryland 21401. Due to the restrictions for social distancing, there will be a limit of 10 people in the viewing at one time. All are welcome. Please limit your visit to a few minutes, so that others may have an opportunity to visit and pay their respects.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Mar. 26, 2020