Kenneth W. Smith Jr. (1953 - 2020)
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
WM. REESE & SONS MORTUARY P.A. - Annapolis
1922 Forest Dr.
Annapolis, MD 21401
Kenneth Winfield "Butler" Smith, Jr. of Lothian, Maryland passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020 after a lengthy illness. A "Visitation" will be held on Saturday, March 28, 2020 from 3:00pm to 5:00pm at Wm. Reese & Sons Mortuary: 1922 Forest Drive, Annapolis, Maryland 21401. Due to the restrictions for social distancing, there will be a limit of 10 people in the viewing at one time. All are welcome. Please limit your visit to a few minutes, so that others may have an opportunity to visit and pay their respects.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Mar. 26, 2020
