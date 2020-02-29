Kenneth Martin Wilk ("Ken"), 75, of Glen Burnie, MD, passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020 in Cape Coral. He was born December 27, 1944 in Windber, PA to Harry and Mary Wilk, now deceased. He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Nancy J. Wilk of Glen Burnie, MD; one brother, George Wilk of MD. Ken was loved by 39 nieces and nephews, and many good friends. Kenneth was of the Russian Orthodox faith. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was employed by the Department of Defense for 36 years. He enjoyed traveling, live theater, and spending time at their cabin in West Virginia with his wife Nancy. Ken was an avid hunter and loved being outdoors. Memorial Services will be held at a later date in Maryland to be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Kenneth Wilk can be made to s, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 or , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.

