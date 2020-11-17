Kenneth "Kenny" L. Williams, 55, of Annapolis, passed away unexpectedly November 2, 2020. He is survived by his devoted mother Lorraine Williams, loving siblings Ericka Barber and Keith Williams. Viewing at Howell Funeral Home, Jessup, Maryland on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Service at 11 a.m. will be for immediate family only. Service will be streamed lived virtually, visit Howell Funeral Home website. Private interment at Crownsville Veterans Cemetery.



