1/1
Kenneth Williams
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth "Kenny" L. Williams, 55, of Annapolis, passed away unexpectedly November 2, 2020. He is survived by his devoted mother Lorraine Williams, loving siblings Ericka Barber and Keith Williams. Viewing at Howell Funeral Home, Jessup, Maryland on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Service at 11 a.m. will be for immediate family only. Service will be streamed lived virtually, visit Howell Funeral Home website. Private interment at Crownsville Veterans Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Howell Funeral Home
10220 Guilford Road
Jessup, MD 20794
301-604-0101
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved