Kent Vernon Gessford, 63, of Shady Side passed away October 13, 2019. He was born July 26, 1956 in Cheverly, MD to Richard Leslie and Mary Frances (Shifflett) Gessford. Kent was raised in Shady Side where he lived his entire life along with his siblings and graduated from Southern High School. He built his reputation as an excellent plumber with McNew and Sons Plumbing, Inc. and later became a master plumber, owning and operating Kent V. Gessford Plumbing, Inc. Kent was known as a hard worker and spent many years commercially crabbing and was proud to have received his Captains license along the way. In his spare time, Kent enjoyed hunting, fishing with his brothers and friends, crabbing, reading, building cars and boats, and his dog Chance, who will miss him greatly. Kent was also proud to have achieved his lifelong goal of building his home in Chincoteague, where he and Stephanie would spend their days. Kent will be remembered as an intelligent, hardworking man who excelled at everything he did. Kent is survived by his children Kent J. Gessford and wife Darci of St. Leonard, Wayne W. Gessford and wife Megan of Prince Frederick, and Michael D., Victoria F., and Robert D. Gessford, all of Shady Side and his sweetheart Stephanie Younker of Shady Side. He is also survived by five grandchildren and siblings Richard "Dickie" Gessford, Cathy Thomas, and William and Harry Gessford. Family and friends will be received Saturday, October 19 from 11:00 AM-12 Noon at Rausch Funeral Home, P.A., Owings, where a service will follow at 12 Noon. To leave a condolence visit www.rauschfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Oct. 17, 2019