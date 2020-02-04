Kevin Gerard McHugh of Annapolis, MD, passed away on January 31, 2020 after a brave battle with cancer. Born in Boston, MA on March 14,1952, he was the son of the late John and Mary (Sweeney) McHugh. Kevin is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Robin McHugh, children Sean McHugh (Melissa) and Shannon Burgoon (John), and 3 grandchildren, Makenzie and Cayden McHugh and Shelby Burgoon. He is also survived by his three sisters Maureen Scheetz, Kathleen Conahan, and Karen Bayne. He was preceded in death by his sister Sheila Croker. Kevin was also survived by his brothers-in-laws, nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held at the Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care, P.A., 495 Ritchie Hwy., Severna Park, MD 21146 on Tuesday, February 4 from 4-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Wednesday, February 5 at 10:30 AM at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 689 Ritchie Highway, Severna Park, MD 21146. Burial immediately following Mass at Lakemont Memorial Gardens, 900 W Central Ave., Davidsonville, MD 21035. In lieu of flowers, donations in Kevin's memory may be made to The or The Disabled American Veterans.

