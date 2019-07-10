Kevin W. Longfellow, of Linthicum, MD passed away suddenly Tuesday (July 2, 2019) at his home at the age of 44. He was the son of Joseph W. Longfellow and Carole A. Schleicher (Bradley Hunt). Kevin is survived by his daughter, Marissa Longfellow (Tim Milhollan), his son, Orion, his brother, Timothy M. Longfellow (Karen) and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Joseph and Mary Lance and Joseph and Lucia Longfellow. Kevin was baptized into the Catholic faith and graduated from Mount St. Joseph High School. He worked many years as an electrician in the construction industry. Kevin will be remembered as a loving and caring father and son. His interests were in computers, gaming and collectables and he was an avid animal lover. Kevin would "give you the shirt off his back" and had a heart of gold. Arrangements will be made for a private gathering in the near future.

