Kevin William McCook, Captain, SC, USN (Ret.) On Tuesday, 11 February 2020, Captain McCook slipped the surly bonds of earth to touch the face of God. The beloved husband of Linda Irons McCook for 37 years; father of Christopher (Laura) and Brendan (Jen) McCook; the 4th of 6 children of Dr. & Mrs. T. Joseph McCook of Springfield and Marstons Mills, MA. His vibrant life included a 27-year career in the United States Navy and 14 years in the information technology industry. A memorial service will be held at the U.S. Naval Academy Chapel in Annapolis, MD at 1400 Tuesday, 17 March 2020. An Irish wake will follow with a robust "Celebration of Life." In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Navy Supply Corps Foundation Scholarship Fund at http://bit.ly/NSCFSF-McCook. Full obituary and memorial details can be found at http://bit.ly/KMcCookMemorial.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Mar. 8, 2020