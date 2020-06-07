Kimberly Anne Cole, age 56, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family April 14, 2020 from a long battle with breast cancer. She was born August 28, 1963 in Lincoln, Nebraska to Richard and Brenda Taylor. She married the love of her life, Glenn V. Cole, in May of 1990 and in the years to follow they raised two loving sons in Annapolis, Maryland. Kim was a graduate of the University of Maryland, College Park and former Co-ed Business Fraternity president. For many years Kim worked at the Arnold, Maryland Rite Aid Pharmacy where she was beloved by the community and passionate about helping others. She later went on to work at Anne Arundel Medical Center Pharmacy where she continued her passion for helping others. Kim also enjoyed volunteering through the local Parent Teacher Student Organization and for a period was a Speech and Learning Assistant at Cape St. Claire Elementary School. Kim is survived by her husband Glenn Cole, two sons Grant and Ross Cole, parents Richard and Brenda Taylor, mother-in-law Louise Cole, sisters Sharon Taylor and Dianne Berger, brother Richard Taylor II and wife Nekeidra Taylor, brother-in-law Allen Cole and wife Jinhua Cole, and many nephews and nieces, Allen Cole Jr., Nicole Berger, Lena Taylor, Richard Taylor, Mason Taylor, and Breanne Taylor, all of which she loved dearly and who will honor her memory. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. All will be welcomed who wish to attend.



