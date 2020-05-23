Kimberly Joyce Stern passed away peacefully at the home of a close friend, Aaron Armstrong, in Glen Burnie, MD on May 3, 2020. She is survived by her mother, Ruth Stern of Severna Park; a brother, James William Stern III and wife Ling of Las Vegas, NV; also survived by an aunt, Nancy Cecchini of Elkton, MD; and many cousins. She has been cremated as per her wishes. May she rest in peace.



