Kim Stivers, a lifelong resident of Millersville, MD passed away peacefully on November 1, 2020 at home with her loving parents by her side. Her spirits were always up as she battled cancer for three years. Kim was born on January 19, 1959 in Annapolis, MD to her beloved parents, Gordon and Betty Lou Stivers. She was dearly loved by her late grandparents, William and Amelia Bunk, Sr. Kim was Baptized and Confirmed at Christ Lutheran Church, Millersville, MD and a faithful member of Galilee Lutheran Church, Pasadena, MD since 1999. She enjoyed time with family and friends, baking cookies, black walnut cakes and making blueberry pancakes for Sunday brunch. She loved shopping and happy to find a coupon or sale for items she used. Kim enjoyed vacations at Disney World, Myrtle Beach and the Outer Banks. Kim received a degree in accounting from John Hopkins University and received her license as a Maryland Certified Public Accountant in 1998. Kim retired in May 2020 from Northrup Grumman after 39 years of employment. Thanks to all family and friends for their thoughts and prayers and support and to the BWMC Oncology Department. Memorial contributions can be made to Galilee Lutheran Church, 4652 Mountain Rd in Pasadena, MD 21122. A Celebration of Life Service at Galilee Lutheran Church is planned at a later date.



