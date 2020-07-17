Kirk Humphrey Price Sr., 68, went home to his Lord and Savior on Friday, July 10, 2020. Born on August 11, 1951 in Queens, New York to the late Leighton Price and Jane (Humphrey) Price, Kirk resided most of his life in Maryland, settling in Hagerstown for the past 11 years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Robert L. Price and Christopher Price, and a grandson, Robert C. Price Jr. A 1969 graduate of Severna Park High School, Kirk labored for many years as a dispatcher, terminal manager, and landscaper. Throughout his life, he was an avid collector of watches, knives, and guitars and shared this love with those closest to him. An artist at heart, he was a fan of classic rock and penned several of his own tunes and poems. Kirk leaves behind his five children, Kirk H. Price Jr. of Arnold, MD; Robert C. Price and wife Jennifer of Gerrardstown, WV; Devin Price Sr. and wife Heather of Johnstown, PA; Sandy Price and fiance Jose Rengifo of Churchton, MD; and Samantha Price of Florence, SC. He was the proud grandfather of Matthew, Emma, Audrey, Luke, Devin Jr, Derrick, Kingston, and Da'Layna Price. He is also survived by his sister, Robin Pittman and husband John of Oldtown, MD, as well as several nieces and nephews. His family would like to thank all who have helped and befriended Kirk over the years. At Kirk's request, he was cremated. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Kirk's family asks that you listen to an old Eric Clapton or Bob Dylan song, watch a horror film, or read any of Stephen King's novels. Condolences to the family and more information available at www.potomaccremation.com