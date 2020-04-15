Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kristine Ann Reintzell. View Sign Service Information McCully Polyniak Funeral Home 3204 Mountain Rd Pasadena , MD 21122 (410)-255-2381 Send Flowers Obituary

On Friday, April 3, 2020, Kristine Ann Reintzell, a longtime resident of Pasadena, MD, passed away suddenly at Baltimore Washington Medical Center after a lengthy illness at the age of 56. Kristine was born Kristine Miller on April 27, 1963 in Baltimore, MD. Following her graduation from Chesapeake High School, she went to work for Hutzler's in Glen Burnie as a sales cashier. Later, she worked as a secretary for contractors at Martin State Airport. She then secured a position with the United States Postal Service and recently retired after 30 years of service. In June of 1991, she married John R. Evans, Jr., and together during their 18 year marriage had one daughter, Emily Lauren Evans. In August of 2012 she married her longtime friend and companion, Joseph A. Hartman Jr. They lived happily together until his passing in May, 2017. Kristine married her new love, David G. Reintzell last year in February 2019 and was a devoted wife. When Emily was younger, Kristine was the Children's Church Director at Maranatha Chapel in Bowleys Qtrs. She loved doing bible games. Kristine also loved to go to the beach, especially Ocean City and Chincoteague. She loved to garden and had a special love for her dogs and cats. Kristine had always wanted to be a mother and was devoted to her daughter Emily, whom she cherished. She had extreme kindness and a generous spirit. Kristine was preceded in death by her second husband, Joseph Hartman, Jr., her younger sister Theresa Miller, as well as her stepfather Denver Nelson. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband David G. Reintzell of Pasadena, daughter Emily Evans of Pasadena, her mother Madeline Nelson of West Virginia, her sister Cheryl Taylor and nephew DJ also of West Virginia, her brother Jeff Nelson, his wife Angela, and her niece and nephew Julia and Garrett all of Cape St. Claire, her former husband John R. Evans, Jr., of Millersville, and countless friends. Kristine will be missed by many; may she now rest in peace. Cremation provided by McCully Polyniak Funeral Home of Pasadena. Donations may be made to the SPCA in Kristine's name.

