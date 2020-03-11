Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for K.S. Vasan. View Sign Service Information Lasting Tributes 814 Bestgate Road Annapolis , MD 21401 (410)-897-4852 Visitation 1:00 PM Lasting Tributes 814 Bestgate Road Annapolis , MD 21401 View Map Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Lasting Tributes 814 Bestgate Road Annapolis , MD 21401 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Kuppuswami Srinivasan, also known as "Ken" by his American friends and "Bali" by his family in India, died on Saturday, March 7 from complications after hip surgery. Ken was one of 13 children born to R.S. Kuppuswami Iyengar, an executive for the British Railway, and K. Rukmini, a homemaker, in Madras (now Chennai), India. Ken attended Rishi Valley boarding school in Andhra Pradesh. Upon graduation, he married and went on to study civil engineering in Chennai, after which he worked for the Indian government. Seeking to advance his education by studying in the U.S, Ken enrolled at Utah State University, obtaining a graduate's degree in engineering. After earning his master's degree, he was quickly offered jobs by American engineering firms that wanted to expand their business in Asia. Ken spent the early years of his career traveling on behalf of various water treatment companies opening, certifying and managing their facilities throughout Asia. Ken moved to New York City where he met longtime companion of Clementine Koomen, also known as Tina. Originally from The Netherlands, Tina shared Ken's experience of coming to America in search of education and adventure and the two became a couple after his divorce from his first marriage. Together, Ken and Tina became entrepreneurs, building Research and Data Systems Corporation-later named RDC-a government contracting business based in Greenbelt, MD. With the help of some 80 highly skilled scientists and engineers who specialized in satellite data analysis, RDC supported the work of NASA, NOAA and classified government programs. After tragically losing Tina to breast cancer, Ken briefly returned to India to be with his family and contemplate next steps. Upon returning to the United States, he met his future wife, Regina. They married on April 29, 2000 and several years later were blessed with a child. Once again, Ken began a new adventure: fatherhood. While he had a daughter with his first wife in India, his educational pursuits, work and travel prevented him from being fully engaged in her upbringing. In 2018, they moved into their new home on the Severn River. Ken considered the move yet another new adventure in his long and vibrant life and spent his final days enjoying the glory of nature along the banks of the river. K.S. Vasan is survived by his wife of 20 years, Regina Brady Vasan, and their son, Kendrick Brady Vasan, of Annapolis, MD; a daughter from his first marriage, Mala Vasudevan of Reston, VA and her husband, Vasu; four sisters: Vaidehi Rajagopalan of Bangalore, Ananda Rajagopalan and Vasantha Parthasarathy of Chennai, and Nirmala Sundararajan of Kancheepuram, Tamilnadu. He is also survived by three grandchildren: Aanand Vasudevan of Reston, VA; Pavithra Vasudevan of Raleigh, N.C.; and Raksha Vasudevan of Austin, TX; and four great-grandchildren. A celebration of Ken's life will be held on Saturday, March 14 at Lasting Tributes, 814 Bestgate Road, Annapolis, MD. Visitation and viewing will begin at 1 p.m. and services will follow at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hospice of the Chesapeake (90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, MD 21122), which provided extraordinarily kind and compassionate care in Ken's final hours.

Kuppuswami Srinivasan, also known as "Ken" by his American friends and "Bali" by his family in India, died on Saturday, March 7 from complications after hip surgery. Ken was one of 13 children born to R.S. Kuppuswami Iyengar, an executive for the British Railway, and K. Rukmini, a homemaker, in Madras (now Chennai), India. Ken attended Rishi Valley boarding school in Andhra Pradesh. Upon graduation, he married and went on to study civil engineering in Chennai, after which he worked for the Indian government. Seeking to advance his education by studying in the U.S, Ken enrolled at Utah State University, obtaining a graduate's degree in engineering. After earning his master's degree, he was quickly offered jobs by American engineering firms that wanted to expand their business in Asia. Ken spent the early years of his career traveling on behalf of various water treatment companies opening, certifying and managing their facilities throughout Asia. Ken moved to New York City where he met longtime companion of Clementine Koomen, also known as Tina. Originally from The Netherlands, Tina shared Ken's experience of coming to America in search of education and adventure and the two became a couple after his divorce from his first marriage. Together, Ken and Tina became entrepreneurs, building Research and Data Systems Corporation-later named RDC-a government contracting business based in Greenbelt, MD. With the help of some 80 highly skilled scientists and engineers who specialized in satellite data analysis, RDC supported the work of NASA, NOAA and classified government programs. After tragically losing Tina to breast cancer, Ken briefly returned to India to be with his family and contemplate next steps. Upon returning to the United States, he met his future wife, Regina. They married on April 29, 2000 and several years later were blessed with a child. Once again, Ken began a new adventure: fatherhood. While he had a daughter with his first wife in India, his educational pursuits, work and travel prevented him from being fully engaged in her upbringing. In 2018, they moved into their new home on the Severn River. Ken considered the move yet another new adventure in his long and vibrant life and spent his final days enjoying the glory of nature along the banks of the river. K.S. Vasan is survived by his wife of 20 years, Regina Brady Vasan, and their son, Kendrick Brady Vasan, of Annapolis, MD; a daughter from his first marriage, Mala Vasudevan of Reston, VA and her husband, Vasu; four sisters: Vaidehi Rajagopalan of Bangalore, Ananda Rajagopalan and Vasantha Parthasarathy of Chennai, and Nirmala Sundararajan of Kancheepuram, Tamilnadu. He is also survived by three grandchildren: Aanand Vasudevan of Reston, VA; Pavithra Vasudevan of Raleigh, N.C.; and Raksha Vasudevan of Austin, TX; and four great-grandchildren. A celebration of Ken's life will be held on Saturday, March 14 at Lasting Tributes, 814 Bestgate Road, Annapolis, MD. Visitation and viewing will begin at 1 p.m. and services will follow at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hospice of the Chesapeake (90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, MD 21122), which provided extraordinarily kind and compassionate care in Ken's final hours. Published in The Capital Gazette on Mar. 11, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close