Kurt Steven Schubert passed away at home on Thursday, March 14, 2019. He was born on March 4, 1953 to the late Charles and Gertrude (Waldren) Schubert in Ridgewood, New Jersey. He was the 2nd of five children. Kurt was raised in Ridgewood, Bergen County, New Jersey. He received his education in Ridgewood Public Schools to the tenth grade, and then moved to Watertown, New York, where he graduated from Watertown High School in 1971. There, he was a standout athlete in football, basketball and track. He also enjoyed theater. He attended Jefferson Community College. Later, he apprenticed as a carpenter in building exclusive homes in Pine, Colorado, including that of singer/song writer, Willie Nelson. Kurt was a carpenter and building contractor by trade in the Annapolis area for over 25 years. He leaves a son, Hunter, from his marriage to the late Cheryl White Schubert. Kurt loved being a father, and coached Hunter in basketball, and shared a love of camping and scouting. They could be seen boating, kayaking, canoeing, and fishing on the South River. They visited family and friends living in New Jersey and New York State. In recent years, he shared his knowledge and business of building and construction with his son. Kurt, AKA the Big Kahuna, loved his Loch Haven community of 29 years, and was a prominent and beloved figure in the LH Civic Association. He planned and put on some of the best and most memorable family-oriented beach parties Loch Haven has ever enjoyed. He led building projects to maintain and revitalize his community for the enjoyment of all. Kurt was a master at problem-solving, both mechanically and in the realm of personal relationships. He had a gift of bringing people together, always showing us the humor in life, and to not take ourselves too seriously. He also enjoyed golfing, the NY Giants, cigars, Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Van Morrison, and an annual golf trip to Myrtle Beach, SC with ten friends from around the country. He volunteered at South River HS teaching and judging an annual woodworking and construction competition. He had served as a Boy Scout leader for troops in New York and Maryland.Kurt shared his life with his partner, Rachel Jean Ogan, over the last ten years. They enjoyed home, time with family, entertaining grandchildren in the pool, travelling to be with loved ones, boating, visiting friends, and cruising on the golf cart. They loved life, people, and the simple things they shared.Kurt was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Gertrude Schubert, his brother, Kevin Schubert, his nephew, Charlie Pillar, and Rachel's son Robert James Ogan.He is survived by his son, Hunter Schubert, his partner Rachel Ogan, and her sons Kyle Ogan, Dan Ogan, her daughter-in-law, Michelle Ogan, and grandchildren Jackson, Adley, and Ella Grace Ogan, his brother Kenneth Schubert, sisters Karen Caruso and Kim Schubert, and several endearing nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of family and friends. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Boy Scouts of America may be made in his name. There will be a Celebration of Kurt's Life on Saturday, May 4 at 11:00 AM, at Calvary Community Church of Riva, 3272 Riva Rd. Riva, MD 21140.

