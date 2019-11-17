|
The true spirit of a loved one can't be captured in writing. This is even more the case with someone who lost a long struggle to drug addiction. Kurtis Joseph Sigler, who grew up in Bowie and Crofton, MD, passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2019. He is grieved by his mother Barbara, father Rich, and sisters Kyra and Keely, as well as many extended family and friends. While his addiction may have prevented people from seeing the true Kurtis within, those who loved him could always see his gifts: his empathy for the struggles of others, his intelligence, his creativity, his charm, his way with words, his innate musical talents, his gifts with sound engineering, and his hope to find love in the world. Wherever he went, Kurtis made a meaningful impact on those around him. Kurtis fought so bravely against this demon and while we hate the illness, we are proud of his courage and willingness to keep trying for as long as he did. Kurtis decided years ago that he would donate his organs. His family feels blessed that a part of him now lives on in the two people who benefitted from this generosity. The honor walk that marked his final gifts would have made him proud. Services will take place at Beall Funeral Home 6512 NW Crain Hwy, Bowie, MD on Friday, November 22. Viewing/visitation from 3:30 - 6 p.m., service at 6 p.m. Gathering immediately following at Christian Community Presbyterian Church, 3120 Belair Drive, in Bowie. In addition to grieving Kurtis, the family stands with so many other families who are suffering from their loved one's addiction. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to My Turning Point Project. Kurtis celebrated a year of recovery in Belair, MD, and this local organization helps support recovery. Mail checks to 1945 Millington Square, Belair, MD 21015 or electronically fund through https://www.turningpointprojectmaryland.org.
Published in The Capital Gazette from Nov. 17 to Nov. 21, 2019