Kyle Hunter Thompson, 35, a lifelong resident of Arnold, MD with some time spent in both Florida and Albuquerque, NM, passed away on October 17, 2019. He was born on December 28, 1983 in Annapolis, MD to Norman and Linda "Storme" Thompson. Kyle graduated from Broadneck High School in 2002 and went on to receive a Bachelor of Science degree in international business administration from Salisbury University. He enjoyed music, friendship, his mother's cooking and watching Ravens games with his father, Norm. Kyle also had a special fondness for animals, especially dogs. Kyle is survived by his mother, Storme Thompson of Arnold, MD. Friends are invited to celebrate Kyle's life at 1pm on Thursday, October 24 at the Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care, P.A., 495 Richie Highway, Severna Park, MD. Online condolences may be made on www.barrancofuneralhome.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Oct. 22, 2019