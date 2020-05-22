Lankford P. Owens, Sr., Age 78, departed this life on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at his home in Clinton, MD. He was born on September 2, 1941 to the late Hillary, Sr. and Louise Owens. He was affectionately called, "Lanny." He was proceeded in death by brother, Hillary Owens, Jr., and sisters, Stella Richardson, Patricia E. Booze and Nancy C. Owens. Lanny was a member of Sollers United Methodist Church. He served as a member of the Usher Board, United Methodist Men, and the Senior Choir. He was educated at Wiley H. Bates High School, Annapolis, MD. In his early years, he worked side by side with his father; tobacco farming. He retired from Francis O. Day, Asphalt & Paving Company, Forestville, MD. He leaves to cherish his memories his children. Four sons; Langford, Jr., Efrem (Tawana), Shawn (Deanna) and Demetrius (Candice). Six daughters, Colette and Vincenta Owens. Pamela Ford, Denise Brunson and Shelia Hamilton and Mary Ford (deceased). 19 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. One brother, Ronnie, Sr. (Dorothy), one sister, Linda Little (Charles) and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Memorial Service is plan for September 2020.



