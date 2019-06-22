Larry A. Melby, 85, of Crofton, MD, died Sunday, May 5, 2019, from complications of a stroke. Larry was born in Baltimore, MD and was the son of Andrew and Dorothy (Curtis) Melby. Larry is survived by his wife, Stephanie (Boax) Melby; two daughters, Margaret Cody and husband Scott of Marblehead, MA; Sarah Webber and Keith of Edwards, CO; four grandchildren, Isabel and Ian Cody, Melodie and Victoria Webber; and a sister, Cricket Krantz of Denver, CO. He graduated from Park School, Baltimore and California State College of PA in California, PA. He taught children for 30 years. He also enjoyed delivering newspapers, delivering flowers, and volunteering at church. Larry inspired others to appreciate the out-of-doors through camping and hiking, especially in the Adirondacks (his favorite place). A celebration of Larry's life will take place at the Prince of Peace Presbyterian Church, 1657 Crofton Parkway, Crofton, MD 21114 at 12:00 noon on June 29, 2019. Memorial contributions may be made to ADK.org.
Published in The Capital Gazette on June 22, 2019