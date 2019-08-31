|
Larry Eastman Ward, 79, of Glen Burnie, Maryland, passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019. Larry was born in Washington, DC, on November 19, 1939, and raised by his father, Bryson Ward, and his grandmother, Josephine Ward. He started out working as a marble setter, and at the age of 29, he began his career in the U.S. Government. After 31 years of service, Larry retired as the Maryland State Director for Apprenticeship & Training with the U.S. Department of Labor. He was a long-time member of the Glen Burnie Elks Lodge, supporter of the Glen Burnie American Legion, and member of the O.B.'s Club. Golf was a large part of Larry's leisure time. He was a member of Laurel Pines, Bay Hills Golf Course (Magothy Club), and Atlantic Golf at South River. Most recently, he was a member of the Thrashers at Bowie Golf Club. He enjoyed watching & playing golf, cheering on the Redskins, and listening, singing, and playing music. Larry was predeceased by his devoted wife of 50 years, Joan Dale Ward, and his sister, Mildred "Tootsie" Austin. He is survived by his beloved children Steven E. Ward and his wife Mary, Joseph R. Ward and his wife Mary, and Christine A. Hearne and her husband Wayne; his cherished grandchildren, Drew, Sarah, Mandie, Lauren, Ben, and Jake; and his loving great-grandchildren, Molly, Theo, Mila, Oliver, Maks, Louise, and one great-granddaughter on-the-way; and his dear brother, Donald R. Ward. The family will receive visitors at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave. S.W. (at Crain Hwy), in Glen Burnie, on Saturday, August 31st, from 3-5 & 7-9 PM for a memorial gathering. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, September 1st, at 11 AM in the funeral home chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Larry's name may be made to , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 OR visit . To offer condolences to the Ward family, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Aug. 31, 2019
