The Capital Gazette

Larry Hodges (1953 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you..."
    - Darlene Harris
Service Information
Lasting Tributes
814 Bestgate Road
Annapolis, MD
21401
(410)-897-4852
Viewing
Thursday, Apr. 9, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Lasting Tributes
814 Bestgate Road
Annapolis, MD 21401
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Larry Hodges, 66, of Odenton passed away on Monday, March 30. Viewing will be held on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Lasting Tributes Cremation & Funeral Care, 814 Bestgate Road, Annapolis MD 21401 from 10 am to 12 pm. Guests will be asked to remain in their cars until they are ushered into the chapel in small groups. A private funeral service will follow for immediate family members. To view the live stream, please visit www.LastingTributesFuneralCare.com. Burial will be private.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Apr. 5, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.