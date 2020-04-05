Larry Hodges, 66, of Odenton passed away on Monday, March 30. Viewing will be held on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Lasting Tributes Cremation & Funeral Care, 814 Bestgate Road, Annapolis MD 21401 from 10 am to 12 pm. Guests will be asked to remain in their cars until they are ushered into the chapel in small groups. A private funeral service will follow for immediate family members. To view the live stream, please visit www.LastingTributesFuneralCare.com. Burial will be private.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Apr. 5, 2020