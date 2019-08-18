|
Laticia "Tish" M. Smith, of Crofton, 78, passed away surrounded by family on August 14, 2019 due to complications from cancer. Tish was born and raised in Fort Wayne, Indiana. She graduated Ball State College with a degree in Education. Tish was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Tish was active in the Prince of Peace Presbyterian church where she held positions as a Deacon, choir member and youth group leader. She served as President of the Crofton Village Garden Club and was a former member of the Crofton Country Club where she participated in the Ladies' Golf league. She leaves her husband, Warren; son Glenn Halfpap and his wife Sally; daughter Kim Tipton and her husband Eric; brother Rex Stinson and his wife Josephine "Jo"; stepdaughter Kathleen Hornberger and her husband Bill Thomas; stepson Jonathan Smith, and 8 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband Walter A. Halfpap, her parents Paul and Mae Stinson; brother Ronald "Wayne" Stinson; stepsons Steven Smith and Brian Smith. A service in Tish's honor will be held at Prince of Peace Presbyterian Church, 1657 Crofton Pkwy, Crofton, MD, on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 10:30am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Prince of Peace Presbyterian Church or the Cancer Research Institute, 29 Broadway, 4th Floor, New York, NY 10006-3111 www.cancerresearch.org. Please view and sign the family's guestbook at: www.beallfuneral.com.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Aug. 18, 2019