Laura E. Jordan
Laura E. Jordan, age 102, of Annapolis, MD passed away peacefully on May 8, 2020. She had a full life and inspired others through her example as an always gracious, respectful and caring person. Although she is no longer with us, let us continue her legacy in honor and celebration of her life. She was predeceased by her husband of 63 years, Byron Jordan. She was loved and will be greatly missed by her four children: Shirley Mullaney and husband Tom of Cumberland, MD., Ray Jordan and wife MaryAnn of Arnold, MD, Judy Jordan and husband Derek of Annapolis, MD and Dale Jordan and wife Ursula of Baldwin, MD. She will also be missed by her five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Donations may be made to Hospice of the Chesapeake. Private services arranged by Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care,P.A.

Published in The Capital Gazette on May 13, 2020.
