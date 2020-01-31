Laura K. Ward, 67, "Kathy", a lifelong resident of Annapolis, MD, died on Wednesday, January 29 at the Baltimore Washington Medical Center in Glen Burnie, MD. Born on April 30, 1952 in Ft. Bragg, NC to the late Jean A. and Lester L. Ward, Sr. Laura was a graduate of Annapolis High School and Anne Arundel Community College. She worked as a clerk with the U.S. Naval Academy and was a member of St. Luke's Episcopal Church. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading and spending time with her family. She is survived by her siblings, Michael S. Ward and Lester L. Ward, Jr., Anne Jewell and Mary Dindino. Friends are invited to celebrate Laura's life on Saturday, February 1 from 10 am until her funeral service begins at 11 am at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Cemetery in Annapolis, MD. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Hwy., Pasadena, MD 21122. Condolences may be made at:

