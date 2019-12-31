Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Laura Leigh. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Laura R. Leigh, 47, of Newton, (Andover Twp.), NJ, passed away peacefully, surrounded at her bedside by her husband and parents on Wednesday, December 25, 2019, at Karen Ann Quinlan Home for Hospice in Fredon, NJ. Having only moved to the Newton area from Pasadena, MD (Annapolis vicinity) in June 2018, Laura regularly attended Sparta Evangelical Free Church, Sparta, NJ, and was an active volunteer locally with its SEFC youth ministry, as well as, being a parent active with volunteer work at Northwest Christian School in Newton, NJ. She battled with pancreatic cancer since early this year. Final arrangements for Laura are private, under the direction of

Laura R. Leigh, 47, of Newton, (Andover Twp.), NJ, passed away peacefully, surrounded at her bedside by her husband and parents on Wednesday, December 25, 2019, at Karen Ann Quinlan Home for Hospice in Fredon, NJ. Having only moved to the Newton area from Pasadena, MD (Annapolis vicinity) in June 2018, Laura regularly attended Sparta Evangelical Free Church, Sparta, NJ, and was an active volunteer locally with its SEFC youth ministry, as well as, being a parent active with volunteer work at Northwest Christian School in Newton, NJ. She battled with pancreatic cancer since early this year. Final arrangements for Laura are private, under the direction of Smith -McCracken Funeral Home, Newton, NJ. http://smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com/obituary . Laura is survived by her husband, John P. Leigh, of Newton, NJ; their daughter, Olivia; three stepchildren: Sebastian, Samuel (wife, Macy), and Albertine Leigh, and her sister-in-law, Janet Leigh Pratt. Laura is also survived by her parents, Virginia K. (nee Walt) and William F. Jones, currently of Annapolis, MD. She will be missed dearly by a number of aunts and uncles, and lovingly remembered by numerous close cousins. Though born in Harrisburg, PA, Laura resided most of her life, from a young age, in the Annapolis, MD area, attending Broadneck High School and Anne Arundel Community College. She worked as a veterinary technician for many years at Greater Annapolis Veterinary Hospital, and, also with Chesapeake Veterinary Referral Surgery (CVRC-Annapolis). Laura and her husband, John Leigh, made their home in recent years, with their children, in Pasadena, MD. She has many close friendships and longstanding affiliations in the Annapolis area. Laura will be honored in a Memorial Celebration of Life by her friends and family on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at CrossPointe Church of Arnold, MD (365 Jones Station Road). Further Memorial details will be announced later through her husband and parents. The family suggests, at this time, that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made instead, in her name, to Arnold Christian Academy, 365 Jones Station Road, Arnold, MD 21012. This school was of particular importance to Laura, and her family, where she volunteered tirelessly for years as their PTO fundraising chairperson, and especially loved teaching art classes to the K-8 students. Published in The Capital Gazette on Dec. 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close