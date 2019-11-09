Laura R. Gott, 79, a 41 year resident of Pasadena, MD and formerly of Baltimore, died on November 7, 2019 at the University of Maryland Medical Center. Mrs. Gott was born on August 31, 1940 in Baltimore, MD to the late Richard and Esther Nally. She attended St. Jane Frances Catholic Church in Pasadena. Laura was a devoted mother and grandmother who was passionate about raising her kids and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In her spare time, she enjoyed visiting Lancaster, PA and vacationing in Myrtle Beach. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Gott is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Charles Gott and sisters, Jane Foster and Joan Childs. She is survived by her sons, Timothy Gott (Lisa) of Kent Island and Mark Gott (Kelly) of Pasadena; daughter, Deborah Redin (Thomas) of Pasadena; sisters, Emily Conway (the late Richard) of Glen Burnie and Anna Colvin (Leonard) of Florida; 5 grandchildren, Michael, Amanda, Melissa, Anthony, and Bethany; and 5 great-grandchildren, Cierra, Brooke, Bryce, Cameron, Raelyn, and one baby girl on the way. Friends may visit on Tuesday, November 12 from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. at Stallings Funeral Home, 3111 Mountain Rd., Pasadena, MD 21122 where funeral services will take place at 8:00 p.m. Interment private. For online condolences, visit stallingsfh.com.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Nov. 9, 2019