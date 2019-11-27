Laura Virginia Ross was born October 15, 1936 in Hagerstown, Maryland to the late Earnest W., Sr. and Margaret L. Barnhart. Mrs. Ross lived most of her life in Glen Burnie before relocating to Berlin, Maryland. Mrs. Ross worked in finance and when she resided in Glen Burnie she was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church. In her free time she enjoyed bowling in a senior league, playing pinnocle, cooking, painting, and especially spending time with her family. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband George "Jack" Ross, Jr. Left to cherish her memory are her children Howard Ross and his wife Brenda, Linda Heck and her husband Phil, brother Earnest W. "Bruzz" Barnhart, Jr. and his wife Judy, niece Deborah Laferte, grandchildren Stephen, Christina, Courtney, Michael, Lindsay, great-grandchildren Kiley and Weston. Mrs. Ross passed away peacefully November 22, 2019 after battling a brief illness. She will be missed by all who knew her. Funeral services will be 11 AM on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Nov. 27, 2019