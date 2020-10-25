Laurance Allen Leonard, 1931 – 2020, a renowned Annapolis businessman, and entrepreneur, died Oct. 18, following a short illness. He was 89 years old. Larry was best known as the longtime proprietor of Eddie Leonard's Sporting Goods, a business his father, Eddie, founded, in 1946. Larry took over ownership of the company in 1960, when his Dad died, from a series of strokes. During Larry's tenure, the company enjoyed much success, selling retail sporting equipment, and wholesale sporting equipment, to the many local schools, which included the US Naval Academy, as well as the Baltimore Colts, and the Baltimore Orioles. During his time with the company, Eddie Leonard's was a strong supporter of youth sports, and in 1966, Larry became the President, of the Touchdown Club of Annapolis. He then sold Eddie Leonard's Sporting Goods, to his chief competitor, from Baltimore, Bacharach Rasin, in 1974, when he retired briefly. He then spent time in Maine, in 1975, when he devoted himself, to building a Carter 3/4 Ton sailboat, named Pride, which he delivered to Florida, where he, and his son Larry, competed, in the Southern Ocean Racing Circuit. Upon his return to Annapolis, in 1976, he grew tired of retirement, and started a sailmaking, and canvas business, with his son, Larry Jr, named Leonard Inc. This loft was located within the Trumpy Shipyard, in Eastport. In 1978, he opened a second sails, and service facility, at Zanheiser's Marina, in Solomons, MD. In 1983, Larry, and his son, bought property on Bay Ridge Road, where they moved the loft. In that same year, they became a franchise, for Sobstad Sailmakers, until 1996, when Larry Jr, started The Quantum Sail Design Group. During their time together, Larry Sr. managed the canvas division, while Larry Jr. worked, to sell, design, and produce sails, for both racing, and cruising sailboats. Larry left the business in 1988, and moved to Ocean Pines, MD, to live with Jeannie Grimes, until 2003. Shortly after moving to Ocean Pines, he was appointed President of the Yacht Basin Company, of which he was a stockholder. Larry served in that role, from 1992 until 2015, when he retired. He and Jeannie were married in 1994. In 2003, his wife Jeannie died unexpectedly, from a stomach aneurysm. Following her death, Larry moved back to Annapolis, and lived from 2006 to 2018, at the Watergate Apartments, in Eastport. From 2018 to 2020, he lived at the Sunrise Assisted Living Center, in Annapolis, MD, until he died on October 18, 2020. Larry was born, in Baltimore, in 1931. He was the son of Eddie, and Laura Leonard, had a older brother Eddie, and grew up in Baltimore, where he attended St Paul's School, from 1944 to 1948. From 1948-1952, he attended Washington College, in Chestertown, MD, and was a standout lacrosse player. Shortly after graduating from college, Larry married Margaret (Peggy) Brimer, from Snow Hill, MD, and began working with his Dad, and Mom, at the Eddie Leonard Sporting Goods Company, which was located, on Duke of Gloucester St, in Annapolis, MD. The couple had four children, Marty, Larry Jr, Kathy, and Scotty. Larry began sailing, when he purchased his first boat, a Hampton One-Design, which he raced regularly with his wife, Peggy. He also bought his daughter Marty, and his son, Larry Jr, a Penguin, which they campaigned, at local yacht clubs, throughout the summer, on the Chesapeake Bay. Larry joined the Annapolis Yacht Club, in his early years, and became a lifetime member. He also served, as the Vice Commodore of the Club. He actively raced, a Peterson-designed, 30-foot, half tonner, on the Chesapeake Bay, and enjoyed much success. Laurance Allen Leonard, is survived by his four children – Marty Leonard Myers, of Charleston, S.C, Laurance Leonard Jr, and his wife Kathryn, of Annapolis, MD, Katherine Leonard Daly, and husband Tom, of Edisto Island, S.C, and Scott Leonard, of Annapolis, MD – along with his six grandchildren, Meg, Kate, Lindsey, Rhiannon, Will, Ben, and 9 other great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Eddie Leonard, of Ellisville, MO, and by his first wife Peggy, who resides, at the Spring Arbor assisted living facility, in Severna Park. His second wife, Jeannie Grimes, whom he married in 1994, and who died in 2003, predeceased him. Services for Laurance Allen Leonard are private, and by invitation only. In lieu of flowers, friends are encouraged to donate, to the Annapolis SPCA. An online guest book is available at www.johnmtaylorfuneralhome.com