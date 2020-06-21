Lauren E. Wittenburg, age 28, of Glen Burnie, Maryland passed away on June 15, 2020 at Baltimore Washington Medical Center in Glen Burnie, Maryland. Born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, she was the daughter of Ann M. King (Regan Harycki) of Middle River, MD & David Wittenburg of Clinton, TN. Lauren was a graduate of Aberdeen High School, Class of 2010 and had attended Harford Community College and Robert Paul Academy of Cosmetology. She was employed by Tranquility Woods Addiction Treatment Center in Pasadena for 2 years. During her time at Tranquility, Lauren's effervescent smile, laughter and easy-going spirit would light up the room. Lauren was very involved with Jon's Place recovery center, she enjoyed inspirational writing, photography, music and the zest for life. Lauren had a natural ability to see the good in everything. She will be truly missed by many people. In addition to her parents, Lauren is survived by her sister, Ally Wittenburg and her fiancé Thomas Camus; grandparents, Charles & Marilynn Borecky of White Hall, AR and David Wittenburg of Springdale, AR; and niece, Cora Camus. She was preceded in death by her younger brother, Jon Wittenburg and grandparents, James and Agnes King and Patsy Wittenburg. Visitation will be held at McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, Maryland on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 from 5:30-8:00 pm. Services will be held on Wednesday at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church at 10:00 am. Interment will take place in Mt. Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made to Jon's Place, 6722 North River Drive, Middle River, MD 21220. To leave your condolences or for the latest information regarding public gatherings, please visit our website at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Jun. 21, 2020.