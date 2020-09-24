Lauren Andrea Franklin, 39, of Edgewater, MD passed away on September 21, 2020. Born on January 12, 1981 to William "Bob" and Susan Franklin, Lauren graduated from South River High School. She worked for the Godiva Café in the Annapolis Mall, Dynasplint Systems, Inc, in Severna Park and was part of the 2020 Census team. Lauren was creative and enjoyed working with crafts. She also enjoyed spending time at the beach and, most of all, with her beloved cockapoo, Harley. Her favorite location to get her toes wet was Sanibel Island, FL. Lauren also enjoyed spending time with her friends and their families, as well as entertaining the neighborhood children. In addition to her parents, Lauren is survived by three uncles, Jeff Franklin and Dennis and Donald Raulin; an aunt, Lynne Hyden and her fiancé, Allen Carper. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, September 27 at Riva Trace Baptist Church, 475 W. Central Avenue, Davidsonville, MD. Burial will be private. Online condolences may be offered at:



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store