Lauretta T. Titus (McPhee) passed away peacefully on June 28, 2020 after a short illness. She was predeceased by her parents, Paul A. McPhee and Mary C. Feeney, her brother John McPhee, her beloved son Paul and her devoted husband William M. Titus. She is survived by her daughters, Jean (Bob) Davis of Millsboro, DE, Mary (Mark) Livingston of Crofton, MD, her sons Robert (Doris-now deceased) Titus of Columbia, MD and Joseph Titus of Millersville, MD; grandchildren Kevin (Lisa) Davis of Crofton, MD, Brian (Stacy) of Lakeland, FL; Andy Livingston and his wife Hilary Wiseman of Baltimore, MD, Alex Livingston and his wife Jennifer Li of Columbia MD, Bill Titus of Millersville, MD, Mike Titus of Millersville, MD and 8 great grandchildren. Lauretta was born in Boson Massachusetts on January 31, 1921. After graduating high school, she attended the Teachers College of the City of Boston then, as soon as she was eligible, enrolled in the Faulkner School of Nursing. After earning her RN, she joined the US Army and achieved the rank of Second Lieutenant. It was during nursing school that her classmate, Bessie (Titus) Eaton introduced her to her brother Bill and a 70-year romance began. Lauretta devoted herself to motherhood, always enjoying a good book, a fine art gallery and a walk along the beach. As her children grew up, she accompanied Bill on many of his overseas business trips, enjoying much of the world, including the sights of Montreal, Paris, London, Madrid and Geneva. In retirement, Bill and Lauretta spent many happy years living at the Delaware shore until moving back to Maryland to be closer to their family. In recent years, Lauretta has been cared for by her extended family, the wonderful staff at Household of Angels in Crofton. Services private. Arrangements by the Beall Funeral Home, Bowie, MD. For further information and to share your thoughts and memories, visit: http: www.beallfuneral.com