Lavinia Gullivan

Mrs. Lavinia Agnetta Gullivan, age 94 of Bracey, VA died Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at her residence. She was a homemaker and the widow of Charles Francis Gullivan. Mrs. Gullivan is survived by her five sons; Charles Gullivan of Daytona, FL, Michael Gullivan (Marion) of Bel Air, MD, Martin Gullivan of Bracey, VA, Tim Gullivan (Dawn) also of Bracey, VA and Thomas Gullivan (Cindi) of Port Deposit, MD., ten grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Funeral services will be private The family suggest, memorial contributions may be made to St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, 6405 Orchard Rd., Linthicum, MD. 21090. Online condolences may be sent through www.crowderhitecrews.com
. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home, South Hill, Virginia is serving the Gullivan family.