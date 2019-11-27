Lawanda Joyce Faulkner, 90, a long time resident of Severna Park, MD., passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Morningside House of Friendship, Hanover, MD. Lawanda was born in Grenta Va. May 29, 1929 to the late Henry and Emma Hedrick. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Merlyn Douglas Faulkner Jr. She is survived by her children; Kimberly D. Landsman and husband Greg of Woodstock, MD., Keith D. Faulkner Sr. and wife Barbara of Arnold, MD. She is also survived by 4 grandchildren and 4 great children. Family and friends are invited to celebrate Lawand's life on Saturday December 14, 2019, at 1876 Woodstock Rd. Woodstock Md. 21163 from 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm. For additional information contact Keith Faulkner @ 443-758-5952
Published in The Capital Gazette on Nov. 27, 2019