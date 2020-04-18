Lawrence "Larry" Anton Kovacs, Sr., 79, an 18 year resident of Pasadena, MD and formerly of the Locust Point neighborhood in Baltimore, died on April 16, 2020 at his home. Mr. Kovacs was born on May 30, 1940 in Baltimore, MD to the late Jacob and Magdalene Kovacs. He retired in 2002 as a longshoreman with the Baltimore STA-ILA Union after 27 years of service. Larry was also a member of St. Philip Neri Catholic Church in Linthicum and enjoyed carpentry, remodeling homes, and was an avid reader. Above all, he loved his children and grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Mr. Kovacs is preceded in death by his brothers, William and Joseph Kovacs and sisters, Patricia and Mary Margaret Kovacs. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Mildred Kovacs; son, Lawrence Kovaks, Jr. and his wife, Kimberly, of Locust Point; daughter, Christina Stalnaker and her husband, Richard, of Pasadena; brothers, Jacob Kovacs, Jr. of Locust Point, John Kovacs of Brooklyn Park, and Thomas Kovacs and his wife, Darlene, of Frankfort, DE; 4 grandchildren, Lauren Downes and her husband, Frank, Lawrence Kovacs, III, Richard Stalnaker, Jr., and Magdalene Stalnaker; and 2 great-grandchildren, Mia and Kristen Downes. In response to recent developments, the immediate family has chosen to keep the funeral services private in order to protect the health of the public. However, the graveside service will be livestreamed on Monday, April 20 around 1:00 p.m..

