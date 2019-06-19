Lawrence "Gene" Collins Lawrence Eugene "Gene" Collins was born on March 7, 1935 in Virginia to the late Claude B. and Lovell Collins (nee Fields) and has lived in Anne Arundel County for the past 74 years. A contractor by trade Gene enjoyed hunting, fishing, and feeding the birds around his house. In earlier days he raced cars at Dorsey Speedway. In addition to his parents Gene is preceded in death by his wife Mary Ann Collins (nee Pulliam) and a grandchild. He is survived by daughter Tamara A. Collins-Minarik of Pasadena and son Lawrence E. Collins, Jr. of Glen Burnie as well as his sister Doris Sears of Glen Burnie. He is also survived by 3 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. He passed away peacefully at the Rebecca Fortney Inpatient Care Center of the Hospice of the Chesapeake after an extended illness. Gene's family will celebrate his life privately at a later date. Online Condolences may be made at www.kirkleyruddickfuneralhome.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on June 19, 2019