Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lasting Tributes 814 Bestgate Road Annapolis , MD 21401 (410)-897-4852 Send Flowers Obituary

Lawrence Edward Dickson, 64 of Riva, Maryland departed this life on May 2, 2019. Born in Johnstown, PA, March 22, 1955 he resided in Conemaugh, PA until settling into New Carrollton, MD while in elementary school. There he grew up among many like young families making many acquaintances and lifelong friendships. He participated in many sports but developed a passion for football in which he excelled. His football prowess grew through Boys Club where he led many teams to multiple PG County Championships as quarterback. At Parkdale High School he transitioned from JV to Varsity and led the Panthers to 2 County Championships and the #1 ranking in Washington, DC Metropolitan VA and MD area.Following high school he had many scholarships offered but chose to attend the University of Maryland where he started out playing freshman ball as a quarterback and moved quickly to varsity where he had achieved many individual and team accomplishments. This led to him being drafted in the CFL where his career was cut short by major injury.He leaves behind his beloved son, Zachary who he doted upon and was proud of all of his accomplishments in his young life. His love of volunteerism and sports translated into coaching both intramural and country teams that his son played on.Larry's love of life and wildlife carried over to his beloved dogs, Snickers and Buddy. Larry leaves behind many friends and warm memories that will be carried on.Preceded in death by his mother, Margaret Dick, father, Richard Dick, and sisters Arlene Preston and Marilyn Goodall.He met and married Laura Bartlett and they produced the love of both of their lives, their son, Zachary Dickson. He is survived by his beloved son, Zachary Dickson, sister Audrey Ipakchian and her husband Essy, nieces and nephews and great nephews.A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Monday, May 13, 2019 at Lasting Tributes Cremation & Funeral Care, 814 Bestgate Road, Annapolis, MD 21401 at 2:00 pm. A Celebration of Life reception will follow until 4:00 pm.

