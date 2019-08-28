Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lawrence H. "Twig" Newark III. View Sign Service Information Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge 700 Locust Street Cambridge , MD 21613 (410)-228-4727 Send Flowers Obituary

Lawrence H. "Twig" Newark III, 54, of Cambridge passed away on August 23, 2019. He was born in Annapolis, MD on March 28, 1965 to the late Lawrence Henry Newark, Jr., and Cecelia Jane Brooks Newark. For many years, Twig worked as the loading dock supervisor for Walmart. More recently, he worked as a maintenance worker for Woods Crossing Apartments. Twig loved animals. He was always a humanitarian and would feed every stray cat that came across his path. He also enjoyed playing video games. Being born so close to the Chesapeake Bay, Twig's fondest memories were on the Bay Shore, including sailing, swimming, and just spending time with family on the water. Twig faced many adversities in his life, and with the many mountains that arose in front of him, sometimes he climbed, and others he stumbled. He always had a big heart and was always full of love. Twig is survived by his significant other of almost 30 years Donna Moneypenny, children DanielHeiss, Kari Newark, Christopher Newark, and Jamie Newark Alvarez-Vega, grandchildren Tommy, Olivia, Vada, andAurianna, sisters Mary Beth Hunter and her husband Ken, Pearce "Penny" Thompson, niece MelissaBthuneand husband Brent, nephew Stephen Hunter and wife Liz and their son Gavin, a half-brother Stephen Pitt, and several cousins. All services will be private. Arrangements are in the care of Thomas Funeral Home, P.A.

Lawrence H. "Twig" Newark III, 54, of Cambridge passed away on August 23, 2019. He was born in Annapolis, MD on March 28, 1965 to the late Lawrence Henry Newark, Jr., and Cecelia Jane Brooks Newark. For many years, Twig worked as the loading dock supervisor for Walmart. More recently, he worked as a maintenance worker for Woods Crossing Apartments. Twig loved animals. He was always a humanitarian and would feed every stray cat that came across his path. He also enjoyed playing video games. Being born so close to the Chesapeake Bay, Twig's fondest memories were on the Bay Shore, including sailing, swimming, and just spending time with family on the water. Twig faced many adversities in his life, and with the many mountains that arose in front of him, sometimes he climbed, and others he stumbled. He always had a big heart and was always full of love. Twig is survived by his significant other of almost 30 years Donna Moneypenny, children DanielHeiss, Kari Newark, Christopher Newark, and Jamie Newark Alvarez-Vega, grandchildren Tommy, Olivia, Vada, andAurianna, sisters Mary Beth Hunter and her husband Ken, Pearce "Penny" Thompson, niece MelissaBthuneand husband Brent, nephew Stephen Hunter and wife Liz and their son Gavin, a half-brother Stephen Pitt, and several cousins. All services will be private. Arrangements are in the care of Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. Published in The Capital Gazette on Aug. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close