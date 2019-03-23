Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lawrence Holt. View Sign

Lawrence R. (Larry) Holt, 84, of Crofton, MD and Naples, FL, passed away on March 15, 2019, in Naples, FL. Lawrence was born December 27, 1934, in Arkansas to Raymond and Mildred Holt. He is survived by his adoring wife of 55 years, Patricia Holt, beloved children, daughter Leslie Holt Collins (Frank) of Mississippi, son Daniel L. Holt and daughter Diana L Trankle of Maryland, ten adored grandchildren, Christian Holt, Brandon Holt, Danielle Collins, Jessica Zombek (Ryan), Brianna Jarboe (Joe), Valerie Trankle, Wesley Trankle, Abigail Trankle, William Trankle, Lydia Trankle, three great-grandchildren, Brantley Tomlin, Carolina Zombek and Madelyn Zombek, his beloved brother James Holt (Joyce) of Arkansas, many relatives and cherished friends. Remembrance gatherings will be held in Naples on April 25 and in Maryland on May 11.Larry grew up working hard on a cotton farm in Arkansas. He moved to Ohio after his first marriage, where he worked as a milkman. In the Army Reserves, he was called up in 1961 and stationed at Fort Meade, Maryland. He had a baby girl, Leslie, but his marriage didn't survive and after leaving the Army, he stayed in Maryland, where he again worked as a milkman. He met Patricia, they married and had two children, Danny and Diana, and a long loving marriage. Larry started working in real estate sales and had a long successful career. He took up golf in his later years and enjoyed playing with many good friends. Pat and Larry enjoyed traveling before becoming snow birds and spending half the year in Naples, FL. His hobbies after retiring were puzzles, taking nature photos, and working in the yard. One of his favorite things was to sit outside in the late afternoon, with a drink in hand and his beloved dog Farley, chatting with whoever stopped by, which often became a large group. His children and grandchildren, family and friends were everything to Larry.

