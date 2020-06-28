Lawrence O'Brien

Lawrence Jerome O'Brien Jr., age 73 of Lewes, DE, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020 at Beebe Healthcare. He was born on April 7, 1947 in Baltimore, MD, son of the late Lawrence J., Sr. and Antoinette O'Brien. Mr. O'Brien was a dedicated volunteer firefighter. He was an avid Baltimore Orioles fan, an amateur coin collector, and enjoyed keeping up with politics. Mr. O'Brien was also a faithful member of St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church in Lewes. In addition to his parents, Mr. O'Brien was preceded in death by his sister, Rosemary O'Brien. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 12:00 PM, at Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Clarksville Chapel, 34874 Atlantic Avenue, Ocean View, DE, where friends may call beginning at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow the service at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 31112 Vines Creek Road, Dagsboro, DE.



