On August 18, 2020, Lawrence (Larry) Lorden, USN, Retired, passed away in his home, surrounded by his loving family. His passing was due to complications of lung cancer. Larry is survived by his 5 children, Karen Nassif, West River, MD, Dr. Cheryl Fisher, Ellicott City, MD, Kathleen Sweeney, Annapolis, MD , Kenneth Lorden, Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Dianne Barry, Fairfield, PA. And seven grandchildren, Michael Sweeney, Catie Fisher, Allison Fisher, Paula Deal, Kristin Lorden-Noel, Kenneth Lorden, & Nicholas Lorden. Larry was born and raised in Brooklyn/ Queens, NY on October 14, 1930. Following graduation from Brooklyn Technical High School, he went on to attend Kings Point Merchant Marine Academy in Great Neck, NY. He met his beloved wife Jeannette while attending Kings Point, and went on to have a 63 year marriage. After graduation from Kings Point, they embarked upon their Navy life and Larry's career began with Post Graduate Training and teaching at the Officer's Candidate School. Larry's distinguished Naval Career also included serving in such historic conflicts as the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962 and the Vietnam War and Gulf of Tonkin 1968-1973. As a US Naval Captain he made numerous cruises around the world and to the Mediterranean Sea commanding the Guided Missile Destroyer Frigates, USS Wainwright and USS Trippe . In retirement, Larry made several more pleasure trips to Europe, this time to explore on land. He was a voracious reader, but also enjoyed his home and family, and his wonderful neighbors and friends in the community of Annapolis. He loved being near the Naval Academy and all it had to offer. He sponsored several Midshipmen over the years and enjoyed sharing his adventures at sea with them. He loved passing on his pride and enthusiasm to the next generation of Naval Officers preparing to serve their country. Private Services will be held for the family, August 27th at the John M. Taylor Funeral Home in Annapolis, MD. It will be followed by a burial at Crownsville Veteran's Cemetery with Military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Wounded Warriors
