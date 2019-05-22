Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lawrence S. Zalewski. View Sign Service Information Singleton Funeral Home 1 2nd Avenue SW Glen Burnie , MD 21061 (410)-766-7070 Send Flowers Obituary

Lawrence Stanley Zalewski, 88, of Glen Burnie passed away at his residence surrounded by his family on May 20, 2019. Lawrence was born in Fells Point to the late Frank and Mary (Cebula) Zalewski. He grew up in Fells Point and graduated from Patterson Park High School. He served his country faithfully and honorably during the Korean Conflict from 1951-1953. He worked as a supervisor with the Social Security Administration for over 30 years, until his retirement. He enjoyed fishing, crabbing, gardening, crossword puzzles, bowling, and sports. He was the ultimate handyman always there to fix anything or at least give his opinion on how to fix it. Above all he was devoted to his family, he enjoyed being surrounded by all of them for family cookouts every weekend, and playing volleyball in the pool. He is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years, Cora L. Zalewski; children, Sherrie Johns (Jack), Frank Zalewski, Sr., and Mary Nowland Crook (Paul); 9 grandchildren, Jennifer Creech (Bob), Rebecca Bronakoski (Michael), Amanda Nowland, Nicole Nowland, Robert Nowland (Katie), Stefani Moore, Hope Messinger, Zachary Zalewski, and Frank Zalewski, Jr.; 3 great-grandchildren, Matthew Creech, Jonathan Creech, and Kayla Bronakoski. The family will receive visitors at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave, S.W. (at Crain Hwy), in Glen Burnie, on Tues., May 28th , from 3-5 & 7-9 PM. A Funeral Service will be held on Wed., May 29th, at 10 AM in the Mausoleum Chapel at Meadowridge Memorial Park with an entombment to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of the Chesapeake- 90 Ritchie Hwy. Pasadena, MD 21122. For more information please visit,

