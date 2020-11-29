1/1
Lawrence William Littig
Dr. Lawrence William Littig of Annapolis, Maryland died Saturday, November 21, 2020, at the age of 93. Born in Madison, Wisconsin, Larry earned master's degrees in anthropology and psychology from the University of Wisconsin and a PhD in social psychology from the University of Michigan. Larry was a professor of psychology at Howard University for many years retiring in 1992. He also taught at the University of Nottingham and did research at the University of London. Larry was a Fulbright Scholar, a Fellow of the American Psychological Association, and a member of the Cosmos Club. He was an avid sailor and art collector, an Annapolis port warden, and a member of Eastport Yacht Club and Annapolis Yacht Club. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Iris Mark Littig; his three daughters, Eve Torrence (Bruce), Amy Broda (Jerry), Sharon Littig (John Ebersberger); and grandchildren Robert (Jocelyn), Charlotte, Andrew, and Nicholas.

Published in The Capital Gazette on Nov. 29, 2020.
