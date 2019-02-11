Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LCDR Randolph S. Purdy U.S. Navy Ret.. View Sign



September 15, 1938 – February 8, 2019Retired Navy Lieutenant Commander Randolph S. Purdy of Cape St. Claire, Annapolis, MD passed away on February 8, 2019 at home in Cape St. Claire, MD at the age of 80. Randolph served a long and eventful life. Born on Sept 15, 1938 in Haywood, WV, Randolph is survived by his wife Claire Purdy; his sons Randolph Charlton, Loren Purdy, John Purdy, and Forrest Purdy; his grandchildren Anthony Charlton, Joseph Purdy, Cormac Purdy, Tiernan Purdy, Kylie Purdy, Evelyn Purdy, and Claire Purdy and his great grandchildren Kaetlyn Charlton and Chandler Charlton. Randolph enlisted in the Navy at the age of 17, where he served as a sonar man attaining the rank of Petty Officer 1st Class. He was subsequently selected for the Seaman to Admiral program where upon completion was commissioned as an Ensign. During his time in the Navy he was an instructor at the Naval Academy as well as a Military advisor to the South Vietnamese Riverboats. During his tenure he was awarded the Bronze Star with "V", Combat Action Ribbon and the Vietnam Campaign with three stars to name only a few military highlights. Following his Naval service he worked for Westinghouse Defense contracting while earning a Bachelor of Science from U.M.B.C. LCDR Purdy continued to serve by volunteering in Boy Scouts where he served as Scout Master for Troop 783, National Jamboree Committee Member and Commissioner for the Baltimore Area Council Four Rivers District where he was awarded the Silver Beaver, the highest award for distinguished service to youth in the Baltimore Area Council. LCDR Purdy was an active member of the Fleet Reserve Association where he served as Secretary, Vice President, President of Branch 24 located here in Annapolis. Family and friends may visit on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 from 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM at Barranco & Sons, P.A. Severna Park Funeral Home, 495 Ritchie Highway, in Severna Park. A funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at 10 AM at St. Andrew by the Bay, 701 College Pkwy, Annapolis, MD 21409. He will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery with full military honors at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.barrancofuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, donations may be made on behalf of Randolph Purdy to either the Fleet Reserve Association or the Maryland Boy Scouts of America. Funeral Home Barranco & Sons, P.A. Severna Park Funeral Home - Severna Park

495 Ritchie Highway

Severna Park , MD 21146

