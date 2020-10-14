Long-time Naval Academy swim coach, remembered for dedication and love of life Lee W. Lawrence, loving husband, father, and grandpa passed away peacefully while surrounded by family from complications due to a stroke on October 9, 2020 at the age of 82 in Jacksonville, Florida. Lee was always ready with a bear hug, a smile, and a wink, and took great pride in his family, enjoying spending time with his wife, children, and grandchildren. Lee, born in 1938 in Pennsylvania and known to many through the years as "Coach" or "Lou," attended Staunton Military Academy and was on the varsity swim team. He entered the University of Missouri in 1956 to study chemical engineering before deciding that he "did not want to spend my working life in a green cubicle." He transferred to Springfield College, where he studied physical education and swam on the college team. Lee graduated in 1960 and entered the Navy's Officer Candidate School where he spent three years on active duty before returning to Springfield for graduate school. Lee started his coaching career at Geneseo College in New York, where he spent two years as Assistant Professor Physical Education and men's and women's swimming coach. Lee began coaching for the U.S. Naval Academy Swim Team in 1967 and retired in 2003, a 36-year career with the last 30 as the head coach. Over the years, he also served a number of seasons as head coach of the women's swimming team and the men's water polo team. After retiring, Lee moved to St. Augustine, FL, in 2005 seeking warmer weather because "you don't have to shovel sunshine." Inspiring many swimmers over his years of dedicated coaching, he started volunteering with local swim teams and high school programs, continuing until his death. Lee had many friends and colleagues who respected both his work ethic and love of life. Lee is survived by his wife, Mary Lawrence of St. Augustine, FL, brother Richard Lawrence, children Ed (Nancy) Lawrence, Drew (Alina Martinez) Lawrence, Mike (Scott Gallagher) Rivers, Jennifer Rivers, Casey Burns, and Matt Burns, and his grandchildren Courtney Lawrence, Haley Lawrence, and Emma Rivers. He was predeceased by his wife Betty Lawrence, his son Lee (Jay) Lawrence, Jr., his brother Larry Lawrence, and his mother and father Lois Plotts and James C. Lawrence. A memorial service will be held in St. Augustine at a later date. A memorial service will also be scheduled at a later date in Annapolis, Maryland. St. John's Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



