On April 13, 2019 Lennis C. Vogelsang (nee Hooper) passed away at age 94. Mrs. Vogelsang was the beloved wife of the late John W. Lear, who died in the service during WW II, and the late Robert F. Vogelsang who passed in 2003. She was the devoted mother of Mary Getz, Robert Vogelsang and wife Trish, Susanne Frazetti and husband Jim, George Vogelsang Sr. and Ann Getz. She was also blessed with 11 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.Friends may visit Gonce Funeral Service P.A., 169 Riviera Drive on Tuesday 3 to 5pm and 7 to 9pm. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Jane Frances Church on Wednesday at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may contribute to St. Jane Frances Church. Visit gjgoncefuneralhome.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Apr. 17, 2019