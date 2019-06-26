Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leo Anthony O'Dea III. View Sign Service Information Lasting Tributes 814 Bestgate Road Annapolis , MD 21401 (410)-897-4852 Send Flowers Obituary

Leo A. O'Dea III, 59 years old, passed on June 20th 2019 in Annapolis, MD after a year battling lung and brain cancer. Leo was born on September 16, 1959 in Baltimore MD to parents, Leo and Muriel O'Dea. He was a member of Sheet Metal Union Local 100, where was a proud "Tin Knocker" and a member of the Local 100 for 37 years until he retired in 2016. He married his wife Kathy in 1998 and they lived together in Millersville for the past 22 years. Leo most enjoyed riding his Harley with his wife Kathy. If they weren't spending their weekends home gardening and relaxing with their grandchildren, they were in the mountains of West Virginia or enjoying Ocean City. Leo is survived by his wife, Kathy O'Dea of Millersville, MD; daughter, Amanda O'Dea of Pasadena, MD; his son, Cory Hilliard of Tonganoxie, KS; his daughter, Tiffany Bennett of Tonganoxie, KS; and seven grandchildren. He is also survived by his Mother, Muriel O'Dea of Arnold, as well as; Sisters, Sharon Miller, Colleen Cox and Kathleen O'Dea of Arnold. Leo will be cremated and his remains will stay with his wife. A celebration of life will take place in about a month, dates will be published on social media. Online condolences may be made at

