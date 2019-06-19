Leo Bessenhoffer Leo Bessenhoffer Sr., 86, died on June 16, 2019 surrounded and comforted by his family. Born on January 20, 1933 in Nazareth PA. to Leopold and Hattie Bessenhoffer. He was a proud army veteran of the Korean War, having served as a medic in the 82nd airborne. He retired from the Bureau of Printing and Engraving after many years of service. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his siblings, Richard and Leonard Bessenhoffer and Eileen Fischel. He is survived by his wife of 65 years Florence Ullman Bessenhoffer, his children, Kathy Antonvich ( Paul ), Terry Kerber ( Rusty ), Leo Bessenhoffer Jr, and Lori Bessenhoffer. Also survived by 5 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren and a sister, Eleanor Fishbach. The family will receive friends on Thursday June 20,2019 from 9 to 11 am at the Hardesty Funeral Home P.A. 851 Annapolis Road Gambrills, MD. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:30 am on Thursday in the Our Lady of the Fields Catholic Church Millersville, MD . Interment to follow in the Church Cemetery. Online condolences may be placed at www.hardestyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on June 19, 2019