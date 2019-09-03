|
Leo Williams, 95, resident of Charlotte Hall Veterans Home and previously of Annapolis, died peacefully on August 29, 2019. Leo leaves behind his son, Steven, daughter, Patricia White, grandchildren Heather Fein (Sam), Kyle, David (Kelsey) and Jordon (Natalie) Kneisly, and great granddaughter Kobi Fein. He was predeceased by his wife of 62 years, Margaret, in 2008, his daughter-in-law, Wynn, in 2017, and all six of his siblings. Born in Nashville, Arkansas on January 20, 1924, Leo joined the Army Air Corps at 18 and fought in WWII. Shot down over France in June 1944, Leo escaped through the French Underground and was awarded the Purple Heart. While recovering in St. Petersburg, FL, he met his wife and moved to her hometown, Washington, D.C. Leo worked for the D.C. government as a building inspector and later as a construction project manager for George Washington University. In 1979, Leo and Margaret became one of the first homeowners in Heritage Harbour. During retirement, Leo became an expert duck carver, gardener, and square dancer. He was an avid Redskins fan, master of crab-picking and devoted champion of his grandchildren. Friends and family remember Leo for his grueling work ethic, ceaseless determination and spunk. Family will receive friends on Friday, September 13, 2019 from 2pm to 3pm at Beall Funeral Home, 6512 Crain Hwy. (Rt. 3 South), Bowie, MD followed by a service with military honors at 3pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 26 Broadway, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10004, (www.jdrf.org/donate). Please view and sign the family's guestbook at: www.beallfuneral.com
Published in The Capital Gazette from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2019