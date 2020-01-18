Leona B. Munoz, 78, of Glen Burnie, formerly of Florida, passed away on January 15, 2020. She was born in Baltimore to the late Leon and Birdella Ross. She graduated from Bowie State University with a Master's Degree in Education. Leona worked as a Guidance Counselor for the Anne Arundel County School System and retired after many years of service. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ramon "Papi" Munoz; and three sisters, Yvonne Williams, Maizella Ross McCoy and Victoria Jennings. Leona is survived by her loving children, Angelica Munoz-Kess, Antonio Munoz and Alicia Lipscomb-Munoz; 12 beloved grandchildren; two cherished great-grandchildren; and dear sister, Birdella King. The family will receive visitors at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave, S.W. (at Crain Hwy), in Glen Burnie, on Thurs, Jan. 23rd, from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday at 10 AM, at St. Bernadette Roman Catholic Church. Interment Glen Haven Memorial Park. For condolences, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Jan. 18, 2020