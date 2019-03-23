Leona Kathleen Tertychny, 92, of Pasadena, passed from this life on March 20, 2019. Leona was born on February 25, 1927, and raised in Ford City, PA. She was the youngest of eight children. She married Andy Tertychny on November 10, 1946. Leona was a proud Navy wife and together she and Andy raised four children. They were married for 56 years. Leona was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Elizabeth Cieply, her seven siblings, as well as her husband, who passed in 2002.Leona leaves behind daughter Susan Dean of Pasadena; daughter Sally and husband, Ron Goldinger of Pasadena; daughter Lisa and husband, Chuck Goldinger of Port Deposit; and son Gerard and wife, Lynn Tertychny, of Yorktown, VA; as well as eight grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Hospice of the Chesapeake www.hospicechesapeake.orgFamily and friends are invited to call at the family owned and operated McCULLY-POLYNIAK FUNERAL HOME, P.A. 3204 Mountain Road (PASADENA) on Monday March 25, 2019 from 4-8 PM. Eulogies will be shared at the funeral home on Monday at 7PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday March 26, 2019 at St. Jane Frances De Chantal Catholic Church 8499 Virginia Avenue Pasadena, Maryland 21122 at 12 Noon. Interment Cheltenham Veteran Cemetery 11301 Crain Highway Cheltenham, Maryland 20623. Please arrive at the cemetery by 2:15 PM. The service will begin promptly at 2:30 PM.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Mar. 23, 2019